PA Board of Education votes in favor of an Erie County community college

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Empower Erie and the Erie County Community College Committee have announced the Pennsylvania State Board of Education voted yes on the Erie County community college plan Thursday, June 11th.

The application was approved by a 9-6 vote.

The virtual evidentiary hearing took place Wednesday, June 10th and Thursday, June 11th. The vote took place immediately following the two-day virtual hearing, where testimony was heard from six witnesses on behalf of Erie County and Empower Erie, and three witnesses on behalf of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Sen. Joseph Scarnati III.

“This is a great day for Erie County,” Dahlkemper said. “After years of dedicated time and research and Erie County’s development of important partnerships with community leaders and educators, this is the outcome we’ve been longing for. Any time and effort is never wasted on education. The community college will provide the tools our students need to be successful. We will soon see that this investment will be a turning point for Erie County.”

The next steps will include establishing a board of trustees who will make all future decisions about the Erie County community college, including identifying a location for the bricks-and-mortar facility, finalizing the curricula, hiring staff, and more.

We will continue to update you with more information as this story develops.