PA largest gun show promoter to become first gun show in the nation to ban sale of ghost guns

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, an ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or “ghost guns,” at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif. California’s attorney general is suing the Trump administration in an effort to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that can be built from parts with little ability to track or regulate the owner. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Pennsylvania’s largest gun show promoter have reached an agreement to ban the sale of ghost gun kits, becoming the first gun show in the nation to ban the sale of ghost guns.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today, alongside Rep. Amen Brown and Sens. Vincent Hughes and Tony Williams, that Eagle Arms Productions has halted the sale of 80% receiver kits at its gun shows following two surveillance operations by the Office Of Attorney General (OAG) Gun Violence Task Force.

This comes as the number of ghost guns recovered in Philadelphia is up 152% from 2019-20, with 10,000 recovered nationally in 2019 alone.

“Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic. These DIY gun kits should be subject to the same background checks and qualifications as fully functioning firearms to prevent criminals who are not legally able to purchase or possess guns from getting their hands on these deadly, untraceable weapons. We are calling on all gun show promoters to contact my office and follow suit to help keep our neighborhoods safe until criminals can’t buy these weapons,” AG Shapiro stated in a news release.

The surveillance operations tracked the purchasing of Polymer 80% gun kits at the Morgantown Gun Show, hosted by Eagle Arms Productions. It led to the recovery of 10 fully functional firearms or partially assembled kits in Philadelphia announced just eight days ago.

Ghost guns typically start as “80% receivers” that are often sold in kits without background checks. They can be easily and quickly put together, lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced, and, once fully assembled, can operate as fully functioning firearms.

“It is my job to do what I can to fight for and protect my community. It is beyond heartbreaking to see how many lives are being lost to senseless gun violence – the impact on my community is grave,” Representative A. Brown stated in the release. “So, I pulled the needed parties to the table to figure out what can be done now that does not require legislation or policy change. And, this agreement is the outcome of bringing people together and working as a collective unit.”

The investigation revealed that a purchaser of 80% receiver kits from the gun show was in a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns on the streets of Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale.

A second investigation resulting from the same gun showed an illegal gun manufacturing and trafficking operation of these ghost guns at a house in Philadelphia while executing a search warrant.

“This decision by Eagle Arms Productions is a positive step toward limiting access to ghost guns by criminals. We also need to remain focused and vigilant to stop the current legal loopholes that allow prohibited purchasers to acquire, assemble and possess these ghost guns,” stated Shapiro.

Previous investigations show that ghost guns have been responsible for multiple homicides, including a Polymer80 9mm handgun used in two shooting deaths in July 2020 in Snyder County made from the 80% receiver kits.