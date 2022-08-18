(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

In a Thursday release, Joshua M. Ravel, of Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15.

Ravel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Ravel enlisted in the PSP in January 2020 and graduated in June 2020 with the 159th Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop J, York since his academy graduation.

Ravel is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.