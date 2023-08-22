The pedestrian who was struck outside of an Erie night club earlier this month has passed away.

The Erie County Coroner has identified the pedestrian as June Mathis, 31.

Mathis was struck outside the Kings Rook Club in the 1900 block of Peach Street just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 12.

After the incident, the driver stepped out of the car and a fight ensued.

The 35-year-old driver was left in critical condition.

One person, Travis Williams, has been identified as being involved in that fight. He faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Erie Police continue to investigate the accident, as well as the brawl.