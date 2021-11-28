PennDOT restores speed limit on interstates in northwest region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on interstates in the northwest region including interstates 79, 80, 86, 90, and 376.

PennDOT urges motorists to continue to use caution while driving during the winter weather.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable.

Roadways will not be completely free of ice and show while a winter storm event is taking place.

PennDOT will continue treating roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department’s winter website.