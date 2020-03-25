Pennsylvania primary election delayed until June 2nd

1  of  4
Voters will have to wait until June 2nd to cast their vote in the Pennsylvania primary as COVID-19 continues to spread across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, a measure to delay the primary passed both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature, with Governor Tom Wolf saying he will sign the measure.

The primary was originally scheduled for April 28th. Pennsylvania joins 10 other states in delaying their primary.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections says the pandemic has created some challenges across the commonwealth when it comes to staffing and training for elections.

