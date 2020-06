State Police are investigating an accident that left a vehicle in flames and claimed one persons’s life.

Emergency crews were called to the 9300 block of East Lake Road around 7:10 pm tonight.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the vehicle involved apparently crossed the center line struck a tree head on at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

Cook says the victim, believed to be a man, was burned beyond recognition and an examination will take place on Friday.