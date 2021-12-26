Pennsylvania State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Crawford County

The Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team is investigating after an officer involved shooting on Sunday night.

According to a news release from State Police, Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Meadville were called to an address in Hayfield Township to serve an arrest warrant. This occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, gunfire was exchanged between State Troopers and the suspect, who is not being identified at this time.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in custody.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the public asked to refrain from going to the scene.

