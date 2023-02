The first president of Pennsylvania Western University (PennWest) is moving on after fulfilling a five-year commitment to the combined universities.

Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of PennWest, is moving on to take a position at the state system office overseeing PennWest Investment as the president-in-residence and CEO.

She said she is pleased with the growth at the combined campuses over the past five years.

A search for a new president is now underway.