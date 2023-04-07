(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police – Meadville station is experiencing a phone outage, and residents are being asked to contact PSP Erie while crews work to fix the problem.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reports the phones at the Meadville station have been out since 7 a.m. Friday. At this time, incoming phone calls are being routed to the Erie barracks.

Technicians are currently working to fix the issue.

This comes after the phones went out over the weekend following a power outage due to the storm.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call PSP Erie at 814-898-1641 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

