ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike Friday afternoon.

The crashes are on I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Groton Township in Erie County.

The road is closed in both directions. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 (State Route 53). The westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 (State Route 250).

OSHP reports there are 50 vehicles involved. 1 person has been killed and multiple people are injured. Weather was a factor in the crash, the patrol said later Friday.

Buses took people from the scene to a local facility to stay warm.

