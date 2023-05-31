YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A plane has crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fairview Township and the Capital City Airport along the Susquehanna River.

According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, there are injuries and the extent of those injuries is unknown. PennDOT says the crash did involve a utility truck that was in the area.

According to 511PA, there is a ramp closure at the Harrisburg West Interchange.

abc27 has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

The Capital City Airport is located five miles from Downtown Harrisburg and the State Capitol Building.