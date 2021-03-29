Police arrest man wanted for Millcreek homicide

The man wanted in the Millcreek fatal shooting of a Titusville man has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Regginal Duane Welch III. Welch was wanted by Millcreek Police on an arrest warrant for a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road on March 23.

Welch allegedly shot 25-year-old Casey Nadolny on Zimmerly Rd near Zuck Rd late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Nadolny was shot multiple times. Authorities have not revealed a possible motive in the fatal shooting.

Welch was wanted on charges of Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License and Person Not To Possess A Firearm.

Police say he was taken into custody Monday, March 29 in the 2400 block of Baur Avenue in Erie. He was processed at the Millcreek Police Dept., then arraigned by DJ Mikielski.

The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force was assisted by the Erie Bureau of Police and Millcreek Police Department.

He is currently in the Erie County Prison without bail.