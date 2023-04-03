People scatter in fear as gunfire erupts near West 15th and Poplar streets Monday evening.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said the gunfire started on the basketball court at Columbus Park. Eyewitnesses on the scene said children and their parents were at the playground nearby and were forced to run.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one victim nearby that had been shot, and another victim along West 15th Street on the far side of the park, who had been shot in the leg.

The chief said one of the victims was 17 years old.

“The first officer located a shooting victim at the corner of 16th and Cherry. Other officers arrived and located a victim to the north on 15th Street by the basketball courts. That victim was shot in the leg. Both individuals were transported to the hospital. At this time, we are collecting evidence, looking for videos, and anybody that saw anything,” said Chief Spizarny.

No suspect or suspects have been taken into custody at this time.