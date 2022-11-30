Pennsylvania State Police investigators are working to determine if any foul play was involved after a body was found off Middleton Road not far from the Union City dam.

That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday amid an initial report of a gunshot wound victim.

We do know that the case is in the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police in the Lawrence Park Barracks, but no further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest updates.