(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a teen reported missing from Waterford.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states Marissa Lynn Steffey, 15, reportedly ran away from her home in the 900 block of N High St. in Waterford Borough, Erie County.

She has reportedly been missing since Monday, Oct. 23 at 8 a.m.

Steffey is described as 5’07”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, ripped dark colored jeans, and a black backpack.

She is also known to frequent the City of Erie, including the area of Cascade and West 16th Streets.

State Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 814-898-1641.