Police: Millcreek man shot during home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a home invasion in Millcreek.

According to the Millcreek Township Police Department, three to four suspects reportedly broke into a home in Nak Trailer Park in the 4000 block of W. Ridge Rd. around 5 a.m. Sunday and demanded valuables and money from the 24-year-old resident.

Police say a struggle ensued and the 24-year-old man was shot. The suspects then fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Schupp at 814-838-9515 ext. 500.

