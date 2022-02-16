Police respond to reported shooting in Summit Twp. Wednesday morning

Update: State Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

That incident happened in the 7400 block of Schultz Road in Summit Township around 10:30 a.m.

According to reports from the scene, state police cordoned off an area with police tape and recovered some shell casings.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or any suspects in custody.

Correction: The article has been updated to reflect the location of the shooting took place in the 7400 block of Schultz Rd.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple police departments are on the scene of a shooting in Summit Twp.

According to reports from the scene, two people were reportedly shot in the 7400 block of Schultz Rd. At this time, there is no additional information on either the victims or the motive behind the shooting.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We have a crew currently on the scene and will continue to update you with more information as it develops.