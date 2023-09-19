UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police posted on X Tuesday at 6:20 AM that Tristan McChesney has been located and is safe

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Tristan McChesney was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 19, 2023

Union City Boro, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are actively searching for a missing 11-year-old in Union City.

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry receiving a missing person report for Tristan McChesney, who has been missing since 11 PM Monday night in the area of Prospect Street in Union City Borough.

Police have reason to believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

He is described as being 4’11”, 75 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black windbreaker pants, black sneakers, camouflage jacket, and a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling PSP Corry at (814) 663-2043