Update: Pennsylvania State Police posted on X Friday at 3:41 p.m. that Catherine Kremenik has been located and is safe.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Catherine Kremenik was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 8, 2023

Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are actively searching for a missing 77-year-old woman, reported missing by her daughter Thursday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police in Erie received a missing person report for Catherine Kremenik, who has been missing since 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

ERIE COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Erie is searching for Catherine Kremenik. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/pNi31myFhn — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 8, 2023

Kremenik is reported missing from her home in the 8000 block of Hawick Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

State Police report she was last seen by a concerned citizen at Sara’s Restaurant on Sept. 7 around 7:15 p.m.

Police have reason to believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

She is described as 5’07”, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. A clothing description is unavailable, but her vehicle is described as a white 2023 Honda Civic with PA registration JGL-5020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the PSP Erie barracks at 814-898-1641.