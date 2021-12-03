Police searching for suspects in overnight shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old

An overnight shooting has claimed the life of one person and police are currently looking for suspects.

Erie Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of E. 25th St. The first calls went out just after 1 a.m. Friday for a gunshot victim.

Once on the scene, Erie Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Chief Dan Spizarny, the victim had his 1-year-old child with him at the time of the shooting.

Erie Police say no suspects have been charged at this time, however they are contacting witnesses.

Police say if neighbors know anything about this shooting to contact the Erie Police Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists