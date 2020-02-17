Police serve search warrant at suspected meth lab; hazmat crews on the scene work to recover dumped chemicals

Hazmat crews are on the scene at this hour at a house where suspected methamphetamine was being manufactured, but that’s not all authorities are concerned about.

Around 9 a.m., Erie Police served a search warrant to Tim Belczyk after receiving information about a possible meth lab. City of Erie Drug and Vice and SWAT are currently at the scene.

Samiar Nefzi reports live from the scene.

Upon arrival at Belczyk’s home at 1150 E. 20th St., Belczyk reportedly ran downstairs and dumped chemicals down the drain.

Chemicals then reportedly hit a battery and started a small fire this morning. We are told the fire did not spread outside of the drain.

This is currently an active scene as police and hazmat work to flush and collect the chemicals from the drain.

A majority of the neighbors Nefzi spoke with said the news of a possible meth lab was not a surprise, saying they have noticed people going in and out of the house all the time.

Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab have been called in to assist with the investigation. Belczyk is currently at the City of Erie police station for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.