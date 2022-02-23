(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A standoff is underway in Lake City.

A large police presence is currently at a trailer in Lake City off of Route 5 by Maple Ave.

According to our crew on the scene, police and SWAT have been surrounding the trailer for more than an hour.

According to police, officers are serving a felony warrant. The suspect is inside a trailer and authorities are trying to get him out. Police say they are unsure if the suspect has a gun, but he is known to have guns.

Police and SWAT are using flash bangs and smoke to try to get the suspect out of the trailer.

It is currently an active scene.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.