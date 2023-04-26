(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound has reopened after a motor vehicle accident previously closed it down Wednesday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the highway was closed from the junction with Interstate 79 southbound to Exit 18 (Route 832/Presque Isle/Sterrettania) for approximately an hour after a motor vehicle crash.

According to 511PA, traffic was backed up to the Route 99 bridge. Heavy stop and go traffic was reported at the junctions with Interstate 79 southbound to Exit 18.

Motorists can check the status of I-90 and all other roads on 511 PA.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.