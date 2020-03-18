Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County

Erie County has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a 35-year-old who traveled within the U.S.

The Office of the County Executive has announced the individual is 35 years old. Other details regarding location or other personal information regarding the individual will not be released to the public out of decency and respect for the individual.

“This is no longer a looming threat,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “It has arrived in our county. No one – no matter how old, how young, how healthy – is immune from this disease. We are asking that everyone be compliant with the recommendation and requirement from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health to continue to slow the spread and flatten the curve.”

The public is advised to stay home, practice social distancing personal hygiene, as well as enjoy family time. This situation confirms that this disease can affect anyone.

Contact investigation will be conducted by Erie County Department of Health staff. Those who are instructed to self-quarantine will receive that direction from Erie County Department of Health staff.

“You can have every confidence in your expert Erie County staff to work through this situation,” Dahlkemper said. “As you can see, information regarding the COVID-19 disease pandemic continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Thank you for following the guidelines we have enforced for Erie County and for committing to do your part to help slow the spread of this disease.”

