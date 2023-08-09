Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Thousands of people were without power in Erie County Wednesday afternoon.

Penelec reported around noon Wednesday that 12,224 people were without power in Erie County.

A Penelec spokesperson told us there were two things happening Wednesday morning — a planned power outage in Albion and an issue at the Erie South Substation.

Penelec had notified the 1,500 customers that were impacted by the planned outage in Albion. Those residents should see the power back on Wednesday afternoon.

An issue at the Erie South Substation caused the other power outages reported around Erie. According to Penelec, they are working on determining the cause of that power outage and reset equipment to bring power back to the thousands of residents that were without power. That outage lasted from 10:30 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m.

The power to the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com station was out for about an hour. All of our systems are back online at this time.

You can stay updated on the latest outage updates on Penelec’s website at https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html