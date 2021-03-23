President of Prep/Villa resigns

The president of Prep/Villa/Mother Teresa Academy has announced his resignation.

Chris Hagerty, president of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy, and Mother Teresa Academy, has announced his resignation effective immediately.

Hagerty informed Bishop Lawrence Persico and the Erie Catholic Preparatory School (ECPS) Board of Directors of his resignation.

In a written statement to the board, Hagerty said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family. He has been in the position since April 2020.

Dave Slomski will transition from his role as ECPS Board of Directors Board Chair, and will assume the role of Interim President as the board of directors search for a new president.

Sara Kallner, current ECPS Board and Executive Committee member, has assumed the role of ECPS Board Chair.

