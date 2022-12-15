Today’s high winds, some downed trees, and potentially icy conditions will be keeping Presque Isle park visitors from going to the park for the near future.

Park staff has decided to close the park Thursday citing the conditions.

The situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis and the park is expected to reopen once conditions improve.

Because the winds are coming out of the south, the hope is that beach damage can be kept to a minimum.

Due to the park closure and weather conditions, Presque Isle Lights has been canceled for Thursday night, according to the Presque Isle Partnership.