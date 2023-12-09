(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Erie has been placed on alert after an inmate from Mercer County who was being treated at UPMC Hamot escaped custody.

The male prisoner was last seen headed west on Second Street and is described as a white male with a goatee, buzz cut and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Gannon University posted a campus alert on their Facebook page alerting students of the escapee Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

Anyone who spots the escapee is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.