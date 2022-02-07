PSP Erie Station temporarily closed to public

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Erie Station is temporarily closed to the public.

The PSP Erie Station in Lawrence Park is closed due to extensive repairs to the building’s HVAC system, according to State Police.

While closed, calls will be automatically routed to PSP Girard. Police say the closure won’t cause a change or disruption to emergency services.

State Police say the repairs could take several days. During the closure, residents can contact PSP Corry, Meadville or Girard.