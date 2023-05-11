(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Jamestown Police are looking for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Michael Burham is wanted for questioning by the Jamestown Police Department regarding incidents that reportedly happened early Thursday morning in Jamestown.

Police believe him to be armed and dangerous and in the Jamestown, New York or Warren, Pennsylvania area.

Police put out an alert earlier Thursday about a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with a New York License Plate that they believed Burham to be driving. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Jamestown Police report the truck has been located due to an anonymous tip.

If you have any information, contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or at their anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.