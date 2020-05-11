PSP looking for person of interest in an attempted abduction of a child

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released to the public information on a person of interest in an attempted abduction of a child.

According to PSP, On May 10th an unknown male stopped in front of a residence in the 600/700 block of Walbridge Road and attempted to get a child to come talk to him.

When confronted by a nearby parent, the male fled the area in a rust colored, older model Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The Erie State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-898-1641.