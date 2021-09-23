PSP Trooper cited for harassment, suspended without pay

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have cited a PSP Trooper for harassment.

State Police announced Thursday that Trooper Nickolas Elliot was issued a citation for a summary offense of harassment.

Trooper Elliot was cited on an allegation of unwarranted use of force.

State Police say they do not tolerate such action in any situation and they take these allegations seriously.

The charge was filed following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning.

Trooper Elliott has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge against him.

