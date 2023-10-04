Harborcreek Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is asked to be on alert after several thefts from vehicles in the Harborcreek area overnight.

Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are investigating several thefts from vehicles that happened in the area of Reese Road in Harborcreek Township, Erie County between 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Police are advising the public to always lock your vehicles, outbuildings and garages.

State Police are asking those in the area to check surveillance footage for suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lewandoski at 814-898-1641.