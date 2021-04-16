Public can soon donate items to help unaccompanied migrant children being housed in Erie

Public donations will soon be accepted for the unaccompanied migrant children being housed at the Pennsylvania International Academy, according to HHS.

A drop box will be set up at the Erie First Assembly Church located at 8150 Oliver Rd South, Erie, PA 16509.

Donations will be accepted the following dates & times:

April 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 25 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 1 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items being accepted include:

clothes

toiletries, hair ties

jackets

underwear

socks

toys

The children are between the ages of 7 and 12. You can call the church at (814) 868-4876 for more information on donating.

If you are interested in working directly with the children you can fill out this form here.

This is a developing story. Stay with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com for the latest updates.