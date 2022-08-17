Raccoon Refuse might be closed, but state officials have ordered them to at least pick up their own trash.

It’s an update to a story that we first told you about last week.

Here’s what the company’s transfer station in Spartansburg looked like.

On Aug. 17, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed the garbage has spread beyond the permitted areas.

The DEP has issued what is called a “field order” to the owner of Raccoon Refuse, identified as Ernest Sell.

The company now has 48 hours to get rid of all solid waste at the transfer facility, and five days to submit receipts showing that the work was completed.