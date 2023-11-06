Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz confirmed Rakeem Jones was arrested around 7 p.m. tonight by U.S. Marshals in Augusta, Georgia.

Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police said Rakeem Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie police officers and state troopers during a car chase in June of 2022.

Shadarryl Jones was arrested the following month in Mercer County. Rakeem Jones had been on the run since that shootout.

Crime Stoppers offered a $25,000 reward for Jones, who, until today, was on the Pennsylvania State Police’s ten most wanted list.