Rape suspect caught in Millcreek township

An hours long search for a rape suspect ends with him being captured in Millcreek township Friday night.

According to Erie Police, the suspect was taken into custody at a home in a neighborhood near the airport.

Police say the man was wanted in connection with a rape in the city on Tuesday. He’s also believed to be involved in an attempted abduction, and there were two warrants out for his arrest.

According to police the suspect is now at the hospital, has not been arraigned yet, and is not being identified.

Erie police were assisted by a state police helicopter, Millcreek police, and airport police.