Raymond Payne found guilty of first-degree murder from 1975 case at re-sentencing hearing

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

A former Strong Vincent teacher convicted in the murder of one of his students in 1975 has been found guilty of first-degree murder in at his re-sentencing hearing.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School who admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975 has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

This verdict means Payne will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The courts ordered Payne to be re-sentenced due to DNA evidence that was not available in the initial trial.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar