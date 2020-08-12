Raymond Payne found guilty of first-degree murder from 1975 case at re-sentencing hearing

A former Strong Vincent teacher convicted in the murder of one of his students in 1975 has been found guilty of first-degree murder in at his re-sentencing hearing.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School who admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975 has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

This verdict means Payne will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The courts ordered Payne to be re-sentenced due to DNA evidence that was not available in the initial trial.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information.