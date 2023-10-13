Calling all chicken lovers — Chick-fil-A on Peach Street has reopened.

For the past three months, the building has been going through renovations. The entire dining room got a facelift that matches the inside of the West 12th Street location.

Chick-fil-A on Peach Street held its grand reopening on Friday, Oct. 13.

The fast food chain also renovated its two-lane drive thru that will help their efficiency to better serve their customers.

This location is open Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.