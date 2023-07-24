Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Propeller issues and subsequent repairs have caused the the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Flagship Niagara League (FNL) to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the U.S. Brig Niagara’s 2023 sailing season.

On July 17, the Flagship Niagara League announced the U.S. Brig Niagara’s sailing season was temporarily suspended due to what they told us at the time were mechanical issues. Now we are learning the issues were with the starboard propeller and that the length of time it will take to make the repairs has led to the cancellation of the rest of the season.

The Flagship Niagara League stated anyone who is registered to sail on the U.S. Brig Niagara will be contacted and issued a refund.

PHMC announced Monday the decision to replace the U.S. Brig Niagara’s propellers with in-kind custom-fabricated propellers. The variable-pitch propellers will take a minimum of 76 days to fabricate and the installation will cost $120,000.

“Canceling the remainder of the Niagara’s sailing season comes as great disappointment to PHMC, the Flagship Niagara League, our volunteers, and community supporters,” said Melissa Mann, PHMC’s Director of Historic Sites and Museums. “Our next step will be to sail the Niagara to shipyard to replace the propellers and install new generators as previously planned. While at the shipyard, a full survey of the ship’s mechanical and maintenance needs will be conducted in order to develop a long-term maintenance and preservation plan to ensure many successful future sailing seasons. I commend the Flagship Niagara League and Erie Maritime Museum staff for their hard work and dedication in developing the best path forward for the Niagara.”

While the propellers are being fabricated and before the ship travels to shipyard in Cleveland for repairs, the U.S. Brig Niagara will be open for deck tours at the Erie Maritime Museum Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sails on the Schooner Lettie G. Howard are still going on as scheduled, weather permitting. For more information, call 833-FNL- SAIL (833-365-7245) or book online at sailfnl.org/sail.