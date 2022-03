Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington has been released early from federal prison. That’s according to a report by the Erie-Times News.

Arrington was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

The case involved the Social Security Administration and money taken from Mothers Against Teen Violence, her non-profit.

The Times-News reported that Arrington was freed Tuesday, March 22, ending a sentenced that was expected to continue until July.