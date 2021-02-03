Retired ESD superintendent, member of state Board of Education arrested in Florida on charges of cyber-stalking

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

A well-known former Erie School District superintendent has been charged in Florida with cyber stalking.

According to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Department in Lee County, Florida, 71-year-old James Barker was arrested for cyber-stalking and criminal mischief.

The records show that Barker posted $1,000 to secure his release. The charges were dated on January 20th.

The name of a potential victim or the circumstances around the arrests were not immediately available.

Barker was the superintendent in the City of Erie and still holds a seat on the Pennsylvania’s state Board of Education.

Barker served as Erie’s superintendent for 16 years, retiring in 2010.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar