Retired ESD superintendent, member of state Board of Education arrested in Florida on charges of cyber-stalking

A well-known former Erie School District superintendent has been charged in Florida with cyber stalking.

According to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Department in Lee County, Florida, 71-year-old James Barker was arrested for cyber-stalking and criminal mischief.

The records show that Barker posted $1,000 to secure his release. The charges were dated on January 20th.

The name of a potential victim or the circumstances around the arrests were not immediately available.

Barker was the superintendent in the City of Erie and still holds a seat on the Pennsylvania’s state Board of Education.

Barker served as Erie’s superintendent for 16 years, retiring in 2010.