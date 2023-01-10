The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Limerick Township Police Chief are asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old woman from Limerick Township.

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen at 2 p.m. on January 3, 2023.

She was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop but never showed up. According to a press release by the Office of the District Attorney, Brown’s vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were all found inside. Her personal cellphone has not been located but investigations show it has not been used since the morning of Jan. 4.

According to a family member’s Facebook page, and with confirmation from the Montco District Attorney’s office, the reward for information has been increased to $15,000.

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said, “Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,”

If anyone has any information about Jennifer Brown, the DA’s office urges you to call the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909 or the Montgomery County Detective division at 610-226-5553.