A school bus collided with a car in Harborcreek Township Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place near the intersection of East Lake Road and Lake Haven Court around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports from the scene, children were on board the bus at the time of the accident. There are no reports of any serious injuries and parents were called to pick up their children.

Both the bus and SUV sustained heavy damage. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.