SCI Cambridge Springs reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

SCI Cambridge Springs has reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19.

The 62-year-old inmate, who is unnamed, was serving a 7 to 14-year sentence for third degree murder.

According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), the 62-year-old had underlying medical conditions and was sent to a local hospital on Dec. 2. She tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital.

She had been at SCI Cambridge Springs since August 2018.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “We are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

The rate of state prison inmate deaths with COVID is lower than Pennsylvania long term care facilities, according to the DOC.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”

SCI Cambridge Springs reports 366 active inmate cases and 32 active staff cases.