Crawford County seeing a significant jump in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, Crawford County saw a jump of 598 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

JET 24 Action News has learned that 436 test results were backlogged from SCI Cambridge Springs and just recently reported.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections website, 404 inmates are currently positive and 32 staff are also positive for COVID-19.