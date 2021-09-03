Scratch-Off Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Erie County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Erie County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Extreme Green Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Presque Isle Downs & Casino. The casino will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, which you can find at palottery.com. Winners are asked to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

$1,000,000 Extreme Green is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

