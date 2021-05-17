Second person arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Titusville man

A second person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Titusville man.

Millcreek Police have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Lexus Conner in connection to the fatal shooting of Casey Nadolny.

20-year-old Regginal Duane Welch III was arrested for shooting Nadolny back in March, days after the incident took place.

Welch allegedly shot 25-year-old Casey Nadolny multiple times on Zimmerly Rd near Zuck Rd on March 23. He was taken into custody March 29.

Conner is being charged with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

She is currently in the Erie County Prison without bail.