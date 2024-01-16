Update: As of 1:40AM, the Section of Interstate 90 Westbound from the New York State Line to Exit 45 (Route 20/North East) has reopened

North East, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A section of interstate 90 Westbound is closed after a semi rolls over.

I-90 Westbound is closed from The New York State Line to Exit 45 (Route 20/North East) until the scene is cleared.

Crews were called out for a rollover accident involving a truck at the 46 mile marker of interstate 90 around 10:30 Monday night.

First responders were met with a semi which was laying on it’s side.

No injures were reported, the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

I-90 Westbound will remain closed until the scene of the accident is cleared.